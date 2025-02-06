Video: GOOD NIGHT AND GOOD LUCK Star George Clooney Talks Rehearsing Around the House

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer, met the press today. The play's star stopped in with Access Online to chat about his Broadway debut, the Super Bowl, Valentine's Day and more! Watch the video!

Earlier today, the production announced full casting for its Broadway engagement.

Joining Mr. Clooney, in his Broadway debut, as Edward R. Murrow, will be Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William F. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.

Good Night, and Good Luck will begin preview performances at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway), on Wednesday, March 12, with an opening night set for Thursday, April 3, 2025.

The creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video/projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice & dialect), and Daniel Kluger and Bryan Carter (music supervision).