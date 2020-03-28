Video Flashback: Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The latest video features Jake Gyllenhaal and Annaleigh Ashford as George and Dot in this concert production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park With George.

Watch the video below!





