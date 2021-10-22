Video: First Look at the New Company of CATS On Tour

Get your first look at the North American tour of CATS. The new production officially opened at RBTL's Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, NY and will visit more than 50 cities in the 2021/2022 season.

Composed bya??Andrew Lloyd Webbera??and based on T.S. Eliot'sa??Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats,a??the record-breaking musical spectacular has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is back on tour across North America!a??Featuring new sound design, direction and choreography for a new generation - experiencea??CATSa??for the first time as it begins a new life, or let it thrill you all over again!a??

Thea?? current cast of Jelliclea??cats includesa??Vinny Andaloro as "Alonzo,"a??Zach Bravoa??as "Bill Bailey/Rum Tuma??Tugger,"a??a??a??Chelsea Nicole Mitchell as "Bombalurina,"a??Lexy Bittner as "Cassandra,"a??Taylor James Rosenbergera??as "Coricopat,"a??Lauren Louisa??as "Demeter,"a??Tayler Harrisa??as "Grizabella,"a??Kayli Jamison as "Jellylorum,"a??Michelle E. Cartera??as "Jennyanydots,"a??Paul Giarratanoa??as "Mistoffelees,"a??Max Cravena??as "Mungojerrie,"a??Devon McCleskey as "Munkustrap,"a??John Anker Bowa??as "Peter/Bustophera??Jones/Asparagus,"a??Aiden Pressela??as "Plato/Macavity,"a??Dominic Fortunatoa??as "Pouncival,"a??Kelly Donaha??as "Rumpelteazer,"a??Brianna Kima??a??as "Sillabub,"a??Christopher Salvaggio as "Skimbleshanks,"a??Alexia Waitesa??as "Tantomile,"a??Sean McManusa??as "Tumblebrutus,"a??Indalecio De Jesús Valentín as "Victor/Old Deuteronomy,"a??Hyla Mayrose Perilloa??as "Victoria," along witha??Gracie A. Anderson, Megan Arseneau, Carolyn Bacon, Kelliann DeCarlo, Connor Orion Bermingham, Kieran Macdonald, Tony Mowatt, Brian Craig Nelson, José Raúl Mangual, and Elana Valastro.

The creative team for the new production ofa??CATSa??includesa??John Napiera??(Scenic & Costume Design),a??Natasha Katza??(Lighting Design),a??Mick Pottera??(Sound Design), choreography bya??Andy Blankenbuehler,a??based on the original choreography bya??Gillian Lynne, anda??direction bya??Trevor Nunn.a??Kim Craven is the associate choreographer and Chrissie Cartwright is the associate director/choreographer.

Since its world premiere,a??CATS has been seen by more than 75 million people worldwide. Originally directed bya??Trevora??Nunna??with choreography and associate direction bya??Gillian Lynne,a??scenic and costumea??design bya??John Napier, lighting design bya??David Hersey, and sound design bya??Abe Jacob,a??CATSa??opened in London's West End in 1981.

The original Broadway production opened in 1982 at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre, where it ran for 7,485 performances and 18 years.a??CATSa??was originally produced on Broadway by Cameron Mackintosh, The Really Useful Company Limited, David Geffen, and The Shubert Organization.a?? The Tony Award-winning Best Musical held the title of longest-running musical in Broadway history until it was surpassed in 2006 by Lloyd Webber'sa??The Phantom of the Opera. The original Broadway production closed on September 10, 2000 and is currently the fourth longest-running show in Broadway history.a??

CATSa??returned to Broadwaya??in July 2016a??in a stunning revivala??at thea??Neil Simon Theatre, where it ran through December 2017.

For more information and a complete tour route, please visit CatsTheMusical.com.