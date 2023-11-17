Video: First Look at TO WONG FOO The Musical in London

An all new trailer has been released for the world premiere of TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL, which opened at Hope Mill Theatre on 21 October for a limited 9-week run.

Check out the video below!

TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL stars Peter Caulfield as Vida Boheme, Gregory Haney as Noxeema Jackson and Pablo Gómez Jones as Chichi Rodríguez, with Carolyn Maitland, Duncan Burt, Alexander Kranz, Arthur Boan, Ayesha Maynard, Emily Ooi, Jermaine Woods, Lee Harris, Natalie Day, Scott Hunter, Susie Fenwick, Samantha Bingley, Theo Maddix, Jamil Abbasi and Megan Davies-Truin.

TO WONG FOO THE MUSICAL is based on the 1995 cult-classic film, To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar, written by multiple Tony Award nominee Douglas Carter Beane and featuring an all-star cast including Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes, John Leguizamo, Stockard Channing, Robin Williams and RuPaul.

The new musical has a book and direction by original film screenplay writer Douglas Carter Beane, with music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn and casting by Sarah Leung CDG. Artwork by Feast Creative.

