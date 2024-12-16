Video: First Look at Non-Replica BILLY ELLIOT at the Royal Danish Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch a first look at the Royal Danish Theatre's new non-replica production of Billy Elliot in Copenhagen. The production is now playing through January 12, 2025.

Billy Elliot is the story of a boy named Billy growing up in a harsh mining community, who dreams of becoming a ballet dancer. A both heartwarming and inspiring tale about daring to make one's dream come true and having the courage to be oneself.

Billy Elliot oscillates between reality and magical fantasy scenes, brought to life by spectacular dance performances featuring captivating choreography and catchy music.

Elton John and Lee Hall's award-winning musical adaptation of the famous film has been a global success and offers a riveting experience for the entire family.

About Billy Elliot

Billy's mother has passed away, and his father and brother are embroiled in the miners' strikes, fighting for the town's future. By chance, Billy discovers his love for ballet dancing at the local dance school and begins his determined struggle to pursue the wild energy of dance. He faces opposition from his family, who are struggling for survival and a better future, but he finds support from the local dance teacher who recognises his great talent. It's a story of how music and dance can bring comfort, light, joy and unity into a dark and harsh reality.