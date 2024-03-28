Video: First Look at Cara Delevingne and More in CABARET in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



We have your first look at Cara Delevingne, Luke Treadaway and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club in London! Check out the all new clips in the video!

Actress and model Cara Delevingne stars as ‘Sally Bowles’, Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway as ‘The Emcee and Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as ‘Clifford Bradshaw’.

The cast also includes Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider, Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig and Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie.Nic Myers plays the role of Sally Bowles once a week.

Completing the company are Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, and Travis Ross as Bobby, joining Laura Delany as Rosie, Grant Neal as Herman/Max and Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu. The cast is completed by Rebecca Lisewski, Ela Lisondra, Nic Myers, Andy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company are Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine McLoughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

This unique production of CABARET opened in December 2021 to critical and audience acclaim, widely praised as the ultimate theatrical experience. In April 2022 the production won a record-breaking seven Olivier Awards, the most for any musical revival in Olivier history. The production has also won three prestigious Critics Circle Awards as well as the Evening Standard Theatre Award for Best Design for designer Tom Scutt. The Broadway production of CABARET starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin will open at the KIT KAT CLUB at the August Wilson Theatre in April.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.