Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and More in a New Trailer For STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

An all new trailer has been released for Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends, which will run at the Gielgud Theatre in London for 16 weeks only from 16 September 2023 – 6 January 2024.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends stars Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Janie Dee, Haydn Gwynne, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company will also include Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway.

Celebrating the life and work of the great Stephen Sondheim, Old Friends won the Best Theatre Event at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards. It sold out within a couple of hours last year leaving thousands of disappointed fans unable to get tickets. Now by popular demand, audiences will have another chance to see the never to be forgotten and one of the most talked about theatrical events of the year.

Directed by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.