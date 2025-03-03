Video: First Look at 3 SUMMERS OF LINCOLN at La Jolla Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch a first look at 3 Summers of Lincoln, starring Ivan Hernandez, Quentin Earl Darrington, Carmen Cusack, John-Andrew Morrison, and more. The world premiere musical is now playing at La Jolla Playhouse through March 23.

This is the sixth Playhouse collaboration between Joe DiPietro and Christopher Ashley (including the hit shows Babbitt and Memphis). Composer Crystal Monee Hall and lyricist Daniel J. Watts complete the multi-award-winning creative team. With an epic original score blending gospel, R&B and powerhouse anthems, 3 Summers of Lincoln is the next unmissable world premiere from La Jolla Playhouse.

The cast features Ivan Hernandez a Presidsent Abraham Lincoln, Eric Anderson as George B. McClellan; Carmen Cusack as Mary Todd Lincoln; and Quentin Earl Darrington as Frederick Douglass. They are joined by John-Andrew Morrison as William Slade and Saycon Sengbloh as Elizabeth Keckley, and ensemble members Geno Carr, Alaman Diadhiou, Fernell Hogan, Jana Krumholtz, Bets Malone, Magic Mosley, Kent D'Angelo James Overshown, Noah Rivera, Naomi Tiana Rodgers, Evan Ruggiero, Nathan Salstone, Johnathan Tanner and Blake Zelesnikar, plus swings: Van Angelo, DeShawn Travis Bowens, Michael Samarie George, Michael Allan Haggerty and Jaxon Smith.

3 Summers of Lincoln is a gripping new musical that tells the inspirational story of one of the most important friendships in our nation's history, and a divided country coming together. Summer, 1862. President Abraham Lincoln must find a way to end the Civil War. Enter powerful abolitionist Frederick Douglass. If he can meet Lincoln face to face, he can help the president cement a vision of the future that ends slavery along with the war — all while preserving the Union. Just three meetings took place between the two men — pivotal conversations between two brilliant leaders that shaped the course of history.