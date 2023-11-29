Video: FROZEN North American Tour Cast Performs at The White House

On Monday, November 27, First Lady Jill Biden welcomed Frozen stars Caroline Bowman (Elsa), Lauren Nicole Chapman (Anna), Jeremy Davis (Olaf), Dominic Dorset (Kristoff) and Preston Perez (Hans) to perform a selection of highlights from the Ton®-nominated Best Musical at The White House official unveiling of the holiday and seasonal décor.



As part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military families, the First Lady invited National Guard families to be the first members of the public to experience the White House holiday décor. After delivering her holiday message, the children of National Guard families were treated to the performance by the cast of the North American tour of Disney’s stage musical, Frozen.



The performance garnered a large ovation, with the First Lady thanking the cast, calling them “amazing.”

Watch below!



The North American tour of Disney’s Frozen begins performances at the Detroit Opera House tonight and plays through December 17. The tour will play The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. this holiday season from December 20 – January 21.



ABOUT Frozen





There are currently four productions of Frozen playing around the world, including Tokyo, London and Hamburg. The Tony®-nominated Best Musical completed its Broadway run in March 2020 after breaking four house records at The St. James Theatre. Since its Los Angeles premiere in 2019, the North American tour of Frozen has welcomed more than 2 million guests.



Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).



The creative team for Frozen also includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick and casting by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA and Laura Wade, CSA. Lisa Dawn Cave serves as production supervisor and Randy Meyer is the general manager.



Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director). Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

