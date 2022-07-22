Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Explore the Legendary Partnership of Rodgers and Hammerstein in New Video Series!

In A Promising Partnership, the organization explores the beginning of the legendary collaboration.

Jul. 22, 2022  

Today The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization released the first of a new series of videos celebrating the 80th anniversary of Rodgers & Hammerstein. Featuring audio from rarely heard interviews with Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II - each describing how they first joined forces - the video can be viewed below! In A Promising Partnership, the organization explores the beginning of the legendary collaboration.

On July 22, 1942, The Theatre Guild formally announced that Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II were teaming up for their first collaboration: a musical adaptation of Green Grow the Lilacs. The news was reported in The New York Times the next day. Their new musical, which would eventually become Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, redefined musical theatre forever. Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, The Sound of Music and more.

After long and highly distinguished careers with other collaborators, Richard Rodgers (Composer, 1902-79) and Oscar Hammerstein II (Librettist/Lyricist, 1895-1960) joined forces in 1943 to create the most successful partnership in American Musical Theatre. Prior to joining forces, Rodgers collaborated with lyricist Lorenz Hart on musical comedies that epitomized wit and sophistication (Pal Joey, On Your Toes, Babes In Arms, and more), while Hammerstein brought new life to operetta and created the classic Show Boat with Jerome Kern. Oklahoma!, the first Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, introduced an integrated form that became known as "the musical play." Their shows that followed included Carousel, South Pacific, The King and I, and The Sound of Music. Collectively, the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals have earned Tony, Oscar, Grammy, Emmy, Pulitzer, and Olivier Awards. The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization is a Concord Company, www.concord.com.

