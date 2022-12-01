Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video Exclusive: Nova Y. Payton Performs 'Children Will Listen' in INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre

Signature Theatre's Into the Woods is now playing through January 29, 2023. 

Dec. 01, 2022  

Signature Theatre's Into the Woods is now playing through January 29, 2023. Watch an exclusive video of Nova Y. Payton singing 'Children Will Listen' in the video below!

The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and will be the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season. Music Director Jon Kalbfleisch will conduct a 15-person orchestra using Jonathan Tunick's original orchestration.

The cast for Into the Woods includes Christopher Bloch (Signature's Assassins, Titanic) as the Narrator/Mysterious Man, Kurt Boehm (Signature's Assassins, Billy Elliot) as the Steward, Simone Brown (Kensington Arts Theatre's Sweeney Todd, Toby's Dinner Theatre's Rocky) as Rapunzel, Alex De Bard (Signature's RENT, Gun & Powder) as Little Red Riding Hood, Sherri L. Edelen (Signature's Gypsy, Sweeney Todd) as Jack's Mother, Crystal J. Freeman (Toby's Dinner Theatre's Ragtime, ArtsCentric's Dreamgirls) as Cinderella's Mother/Granny, Vincent Kempski (Signature's RENT, Assassins) as Cinderella's Prince/Wolf, Jake Loewenthal (Signature's She Loves Me, RENT) as The Baker, David Merino (Signature's RENT, La Jolla Playhouse's Lempicka) as Jack, Adelina Mitchell (Signature's Gun & Powder, Olney Theatre Center's The Music Man) as Florinda, Katie Mariko Murray (Signature's RENT, Passion) as Cinderella, Nova Y. Payton (Signature's The Color Purple, After Midnight) as The Witch, Lawrence Redmond (Signature's She Loves Me, Assassins) as Cinderella's Father, Maria Rizzo (Signature's She Loves Me, A Little Night Music) as Cinderella's Stepmother, Paul Scanlan (Signature's La Cage Aux Folles, Sunday in the Park with George) as Rapunzel's Prince, Erin Weaver (Signature's Company, The Last Five Years) as The Baker's Wife, and Chani Wereley (Olney Theatre Company's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Round House Theatre's Spring Awakening) as Lucinda. Drake Leach, Julia Wheeler Lennon, Dylan Toms and Casandra Victoria are swings.

The creative team for Into the Woods includes Scenic Design by Lee Savage (She Loves Me, Passion), Costume Design by David Israel Reynoso (Punchdrunk's Sleep No More, The Old Globe's Hair), Lighting Design by Amanda Zieve (Titanic, Billy Elliot), Sound Design by Eric Norris (Signature's Resident Sound Designer), Wig Design by Tommy Kurzman (Ain't Misbehavin', Broadway's Macbeth), and Make-up Design by Alison Samantha Johnson (Blackbeard, Cabaret). Chelsea Pace is the Resident Intimacy Consultant and Choreographer. Signature Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Kerry Epstein is the Production Stage Manager, Julia Singer is the Assistant Stage Manager, Taylor Kiechlin is the Production Assistant, Clancey Yovanovich is the Associate Director, Casey Kaleba is the Fight Choreographer, Alexa Duimstra is the Assistant Costume Designer, Heather Hardin is the Assistant Wig Designer, Samantha Weiser is the Assistant Lighting Designer, and Carson Eubank is the Associate Music Director/Rehearsal Pianist.


