Video: Excerpt from Tchaikovsky’s THE NUTCRACKER on Carnegie Hall+

The demanding footwork and Freudian undertones of Rudolf Nureyev’s “The Nutcracker” performed by the Vienna State Ballet is available to view on Carnegie Hall+. Adults dance the main children’s roles from start to finish, and Clara’s eccentric uncle Drosselmeyer—not a Nutcracker doll—transforms into the prince. Watch an excerpt in the video here.

Curated by Carnegie Hall from a superb array of new and historic presentations, Carnegie Hall+ offers front-row access to exceptional performances from the world’s most renowned stages—and this is just the beginning. Most of these programs are available exclusively on Carnegie Hall+ and available to viewers in the United States for the first time—all with state-of-the-art video and audio quality for peerless at-home viewing and listening experiences. New titles will be added monthly to this extensive, ever-growing collection—check back often to explore. Carnegie Hall+ is currently available on the Apple TV app, Spectrum, Verizon Fios, DISH, and Sling TV. Subscribe to Carnegie Hall+ to access the full performance.

Carnegie Hall’s mission is to present extraordinary music and musicians on the three stages of this legendary hall, to bring the transformative power of music to the widest possible audience, to provide visionary education programs, and to foster the future of music through the cultivation of new works, artists, and audiences.