Video: Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the annual ElphaBall, a Wicked celebration!

The evening put the spotlight on a coven of ladies who have played Elphaba in Wicked. Green girls included Talia Suskauer, Mary Kate Morrissey, Emily Koch, Brandi Chavonne Massey, Emily Schultheis, Sarah Anne Fernandez, Stephanie Torns and Emma Hunton. The will also featured performances by ‘Rising Star' Autumn Chapman and a songs from Off Broadway's Excorcistic.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.