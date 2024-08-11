Video: Eden Espinosa Sings From POCAHONTAS at D23

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Watch Eden Espinosa sing from Pocahontas and reveal new Disney park events alongside Rachel Potter in the video here.

The performance took place during the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, in which Eden Espinosa and Potter were on hand to announce new park events, including a new nighttime parade entitled Disney Starlight.

Eden Espinosa is recognized for her critically acclaimed and iconic portrayals of ‘Elphaba’ in Wicked (Broadway, Los Angeles, and San Francisco), and ‘Maureen Johnson’ in the closing Broadway company of Rent.

Eden’s passions also extend to the development of new works, stemming from her early years originating the title role of the now cult favorite Brooklyn the Musical on Broadway to currently starring in Michael John LaChuisa’s The Gardens of Anuncia at Lincoln Center. Eden also led the cast of LaChuisa’s Rain at the Old Globe before beginning her rich collaboration with Tony Winner Rachel Chavkin and Lempicka. After developing the musical at both The Williamstown Theatre Festival and La Jolla Playhouse, Eden returned to Broadway to originate her second titular role, as Tamara de Lempicka.

Other favorites include: ‘Trina’ in Falsettos (National Tour), ‘Daniela’ in In The Heights (Kennedy Center), ‘Emma Borden’ in Lizzie (Signature), and ‘Mary’ in Merrily We Roll Along (Huntington). Eden, an in-demand voice over artist, was nominated for an Emmy Award for her work as ‘The Queen of Hearts’ in Disney’s “Alice’s Wonderland Bakery”. She is also known for her voice work as Cassandra in “Tangled The Series,” “Robot Chicken,” “MAD TV,” “Elena of Avalor,” and “Titan Maximum.”

Eden’s albums “Look Around” and “Revelation,” her album of original music, can be found on all streaming platforms and available at www.edenespinosa.com.