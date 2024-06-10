Video: Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin Talk CABARET Tony Nominations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to discuss Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, now playing at the August Wilson Theatre.

In Cabaret, Redmayne plays 'The Emcee', a role played by Joel Grey in the 1966 and 1987 Broadway productions. He performs alongside Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles, replacing Jessie Buckley from the West End production.

Rankin recalls finding out about her first Tony nomination for her performance: "One of my dear friends who is a playwright was the first person to text me. He was like 'Let's go!!!' And then [Eddie Redmayne and I] phoned each other and it [was] very special."

Redmayne said he was doing his daily warm-up exercises to "check that my voice was still alive...And I came out of the shower and found some text messages. It was pretty overwhelming because it's been such a passion project for us and it's meant the world that so many elements of the show have been recognized..."

Watch the full interview here!

In addition to Redmayne and Rankin, the production stars two-time Tony Award winner Bebe Neuwirth as ‘Fraulein Schneider,’ Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood as ‘Clifford Bradshaw,’ Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Steven Skybell as ‘Herr Schultz,’ Henry Gottfried as ‘Ernst Ludwig,’ and three-time Helen Hayes Award winner Natascia Diaz as ‘Fritzie/Kost.’

Cabaret, one of the most revered and successful musicals of all time, has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood. The show features the songs “Willkommen,” “Don’t Tell Mama,” “Mein Herr,” “Maybe This Time,” “Money,” and the iconic title number.

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club on Broadway is directed by Olivier Award winner Rebecca Frecknall with club, scenic, and costume design by Evening Standard Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Olivier Award nominee Tom Scutt, and choreography by Olivier Award nominee Julia Cheng. The show was recently nominated for 9 Tony Awards.