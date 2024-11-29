Video: Dwayne Johnson and MOANA 2 Songwriters Discuss Maui's New Song

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fans of The Rock are in for a treat. In Moana 2, Dwayne Johnson's Maui has a new song that is sure to rival the hit "You're Welcome" from the first film. In a new featurette, Johnson, along with songwriters Barlow & Bear, discuss the genesis of "Can I Get a Chee Hoo?" and its function within the story of the film.

"The idea of the song is to inspire Moana," explains Johnson. "Sometimes we just need that person to come along and say, 'Hey, not only can you do this, but you can do it with greatness.'" Watch the video now, which also features a sneak peek at the song itself! To learn more about the music in the movie, check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Barlow & Bear here. Moana 2 is now in theaters.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Moana 2” reunites Moana (voice of Auli‘i Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Dwayne Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The voice cast also includes Hualālai Chung as Moni, Rose Matafeo as Loto, David Fane as Kele, Awhimai Fraser as Matangi, Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as Simea, Temuera Morrison as Chief Tui, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Rachel House as Gramma Tala, Gerald Faitala Ramsey as Tautai Vasa, and Alan Tudyk as Heihei. Directed by Jason Hand, Dana Ledoux Miller and David G. Derrick Jr., from a script by Jared Bush and Ledoux Miller, the film is produced by Yvett Merino and Christina Chen and executive produced by Jennifer Lee, Bush and Johnson.