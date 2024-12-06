Video: Disney Shares Clip of New MUFASA: THE LION KING Song by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Disney has shared a sneak peek clip from I Always Wanted A Brother, one of the original songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the new film Mufasa: The Lion King. The song, sung by a young Mufasa and Taka (Scar) features vocals by Braelyn Rankins, Theo Somolu, Aaron Pierre & Kelvin Harrison Jr. Watch the clip now!

Exploring the unlikely rise of the beloved king of the Pride Lands, “Mufasa: The Lion King” enlists Rafiki to relay the legend of Mufasa to young lion cub Kiara, daughter of Simba and Nala, with Timon and Pumbaa lending their signature schtick. Told in flashbacks, the story introduces Mufasa as an orphaned cub, lost and alone until he meets a sympathetic lion named Taka—the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of an extraordinary group of misfits searching for their destiny—their bonds will be tested as they work together to evade a threatening and deadly foe.

The cast includes Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Theo Somolu, Braelyn Rankins and Anika Noni Rose. The film also features John Kani, Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Keith David, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, Folake Olowofoyeku, Joanna Jones, Thuso Mbedu, Sheila Atim, Abdul Salis, Dominique Jennings and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter. “Mufasa: The Lion King” releases only in theaters Dec. 20, 2024.