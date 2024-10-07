Video: Delia Ephron Says Seeing Her Life on Stage in LEFT ON TENTH is 'Not Easy'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Delia Ephron is shining a light on her personal struggles in the new play Left on Tenth. "That is an interesting problem, because I am basically introverted," the writer admitted during a segment on CBS Sunday Morning. "So this is not easy."

Ephron, who collaborated with her sister Nora on hit films like You've Got Mail and Sleepless in Seattle, will be making her Broadway debut as a playwright with the show. Based on her memoir of the same name, the plot follows Ephron as she reunites with an old friend after the death of her longtime husband. Shortly after, she was diagnosed with leukemia and given only four months to live.

Director Susan Stroman says the show is about "second chances in love and life and being brave enough to take those second chances because most people aren't."

Peter Gallagher, who plays Delia's new partner in the show, believes that the older age of the characters adds to the poignancy and significance of the story: "You're closer to death. Everything is precious and I think that's another thing that the audience is going to recognize and feel."

The show is currently in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre, with an opening night set for Wednesday, October 23. Left on Tenth stars Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner Julianna Margulies and Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild award winner Peter Gallagher.

Left on Tenth is a romantic comedy about second chances in life and love. When she least expects it, Delia, beloved novelist and screenwriter of You’ve Got Mail, makes a surprising connection with a man from her past and falls into her own romantic comedy. What starts with an unlikely spark, blossoms into a love story that seems to defy all odds in the face of life’s challenges. Left on Tenth celebrates the messy, beautiful true story of two people with the courage to open their hearts again.