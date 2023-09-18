Video: David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design

The L-ISA installation counts over 220 speakers in an immersive configuration that places the sound system around the theater.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 3 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

Click Here for More on Here Lies Love

L-Acoustics has released a video piece about the pioneering audio – L-ISA immersive sound – used in Here Lies Love on Broadway, featuring interviews with David Byrne (concept, music & lyrics), sound designers Cody Spencer and M.L. Dogg, and scenic designer David Korins.
 
Watch below!

The L-ISA installation counts over 220 speakers in an immersive configuration that places the sound system around the theater.
 

From David Byrne Academy Award®, Grammy® Award, and Tony Award® winner) and Fatboy Slim (Grammy Award winner) comes Here Lies Love

The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Filipino actress Vina Morales will join the show performing as “Aurora Aquino” for a limited guest engagement from Friday, September 22 – Sunday, October 22.
 
The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.
 
 






Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Announces Announces Rush Ticket Policy For Union Members

The producers of Here Lies Love, the groundbreaking musical from David Byrne and Fatboy Slim, have announced a new rush ticket policy for labor union members.

2
Jeigh Madjus of HERE LIES LOVE Talks Backstage Rituals, Routines, and More! Photo
Jeigh Madjus of HERE LIES LOVE Talks Backstage Rituals, Routines, and More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Jeigh Madjus from Here Lies Love! Jeigh told us all about his backstage routines, pre-show rituals, must-haves, and more.

3
Video: Illusionist David Blaine Wows The Cast Of HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Video: Illusionist David Blaine Wows The Cast Of HERE LIES LOVE

Magician David Blaine attended a performance of HERE LIES LOVE last week and was able to perform some tricks of his own for the cast and creative team after the show. Check out video of his performance!

4
HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway - A Complete Guide Photo
HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway - A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about Here Lies Love on Broadway. Check out all the details here!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Logo Mug Here Lies Love Logo Mug
Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet Here Lies Love Keyart Magnet
Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Tee
Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Collage Tee

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWNVideo: Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
Video: Jenna Russell Sings 'There's More To Life' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRISVideo: Jenna Russell Sings 'There's More To Life' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in LondonVideo: Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London
Video: Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington HeightsVideo: Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights

Videos

David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights Video
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
SHUCKED

Recommended For You