Video: David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design

L-Acoustics has released a video piece about the pioneering audio – L-ISA immersive sound – used in Here Lies Love on Broadway, featuring interviews with David Byrne (concept, music & lyrics), sound designers Cody Spencer and M.L. Dogg, and scenic designer David Korins.



The L-ISA installation counts over 220 speakers in an immersive configuration that places the sound system around the theater.



From David Byrne Academy Award®, Grammy® Award, and Tony Award® winner) and Fatboy Slim (Grammy Award winner) comes Here Lies Love.



The show features the first all-Filipino cast to perform on Broadway: Arielle Jacobs (In The Heights, Aladdin, Between The Lines) as “Imelda Marcos,” Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) as “Ferdinand Marcos,” Conrad Ricamora (“How to Get Away with Murder,” The King and I, Soft Power – Grammy nominations) as “Ninoy Aquino,” Melody Butiu, Moses Villarama, Jasmine Forsberg, Reanne Acasio, Jaygee Macapugay, Julia Abueva, Renée Albulario, Aaron Alcaraz, Carol Angeli, Nathan Angelo, Kristina Doucette, Roy Flores, Timothy Matthew Flores, Sarah Kay, Jeigh Madjus, Aaron "AJ" Mercado, Geena Quintos, Shea Renne, and Angelo Soriano. Filipino actress Vina Morales will join the show performing as “Aurora Aquino” for a limited guest engagement from Friday, September 22 – Sunday, October 22.



The creative team for Here Lies Love on Broadway includes three-time Tony Award® nominee David Korins (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (costume design), Tony Award® winner Justin Townsend (lighting design), M.L. Dogg & Cody Spencer (sound design), and three-time Tony Award® nominee Peter Nigrini (projection design), with casting by Tara Rubin CSA, Xavier Rubiano CSA, Gail Quintos and general management by Foresight Theatrical. Additional creative team members include ATW Jonathan Larson Grant recipient J. Oconer Navarro (music director), Billy Bustamante (assistant director), Renée Albulario (assistant choreographer), Bobby Garcia (casting consultant/Philippines), Gregory T. Livoti (production stage manager), and Ryan Gohsman and Sheryl Polancos (assistant stage managers). Giselle “G” Töngi is the show’s Cultural and Community Liaison.



