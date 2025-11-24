Video: Darren Criss Teams Up with Third Reprise for 80s Pop Rock Cover of 'I'm Not That Girl' From WICKED





Just in time for the theatrical release of Wicked: For Good, Tony winner Darren Criss partnered with Third Reprise for an 80s-style pop-rock cover of "I'm Not That Girl," originally sung by Elphaba in Wicked.

Watch as Criss reimagines the fan-favorite number, with help from background vocalists, guitar players, bass, drums, and percussion. Recorded at GB's Juke Joint in Queens, the video is directed by Isabel Weinberg. Third Reprise is an NY-based band that takes popular showtunes and adapts them for new genres and audiences.

The production was produced in collaboration with Maybe Happy Ending, the hit Broadway musical running at the Belasco Theatre. Criss recently returned to his Tony-winning role of Oliver on November 5, following a 9-week leave of absence.

In addition to Criss, Maybe Happy Ending stars original Broadway cast members Helen J Shen, Dez Duron, Marcus Choi as well as Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, Christopher James Tamayo and Claire Kwon, rounding out the production as the understudies.

Earlier this year, Maybe Happy Ending received 6 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book (Will Aronson and Hue Park), Best Leading Actor (Darren Criss), Best Direction (Michael Arden), and Best Scenic Design (Dane Laffrey and George Reeve);

Maybe Happy Ending opened on Broadway on November 12, 2024 at the Belasco Theatre. In addition to continuing on Broadway, Maybe Happy Ending will embark on a multi-year North American tour beginning in the Fall of 2026. Launching in Baltimore at the Hippodrome Theatre at The France-Merrick Performing Arts Center, the tour has stops planned in 30+ cities including Los Angeles, D.C., Chicago, Tampa, St. Louis, Detroit, San Francisco, Providence and many other cities. Additional engagements, casting and the route for the tour’s first year will be announced soon.