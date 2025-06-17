Video: Cynthia Erivo Shares Why She Said 'Yes' to Solo Production of DRACULA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo recently joined TODAY to answer 8 questions before 8 a.m. During the segment, the Wicked star revealed her vocal warm-ups and discussed several of her new and upcoming projects, including Wicked and the one-person production of Dracula.

When asked to describe Wicked: For Good in three emojis, she picked the crying emoji, the broom emoji, and the crying emoji that's also smiling. The movie, which serves as a follow-up to 2024's blockbuster hit, will arrive in theaters this November.

Regarding her decision to star in the West End production of Dracula, she said that she decided to say yes after seeing Sarah Snook in The Picture of Dorian Gray. "I fell in love with it, and then I sat with the director and had a conversation about what it might be like and what we might want to do, and it just felt really good," Erivo explained, of Dracula. "I couldn't get it out of my head, and usually that's the test to know whether I want to do something..."

The solo production of Dracula, adapted and directed by visionary theatre-maker Kip Williams, will premiere at London’s prestigious Noël Coward Theatre in February 2026, playing for a limited 16-week engagement through May 31, 2026.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards.

She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good. This year, Erivo released her second studio album and hosted the 78th Tony Awards. She will also play Jesus in the forthcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.