Video: Cynthia Erivo Previews West End's DRACULA, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, & More on THE LATE SHOW

This weekend, Cynthia Erivo will host The Tony Awards, which returns to Radio City Music Hall for its 78th ceremony. However, that isn't all the multifaceted performer has on her plate. She has also just released her new album, is slated to play the title role in the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Jesus Christ Superstar, and is gearing up for the release of Wicked: For Good. During a recent visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Tony winner previewed these new projects and more.

"It means a lot to me," Erivo said of playing Jesus in the production. "I think the idea that I can play this role and I've been given the opportunity to play it in front of so many people at that place in this time of my life is a very special thing. It's the first time I've been on stage in that way in a very long time," she noted.

She also teasing the one-woman production of Dracula in which she is set to star next year. Like The Picture of Dorian Grey, Erivo says the production will "use a lot of on-camera elements. I technically will be biting my own neck." She also revealed that she will be singing one song in Dracula, though she didn't specify which character.

With the success of Wicked last year, the star explained that she actively tries to stay grounded, even with all of the attention. "This new amount of eyes on a person is a new thing to experience....So I'm trying to make sure that my feet stay on the ground and I'm still present for all the things that I'm in."

During her visit, Erivo took the stage to perform the song "Worst of Me” from her new album, I Forgive You, which is available now. The album is a 20-track body of work, with Erivo cowriting every song and showcasing the range of her expansive, entrancing, and enigmatic vocals. Check out her performance below and listen to the full album here.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received praise and numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good. This year, Erivo will release her second studio album and will play Jesus in the forthcoming Hollywood Bowl production of Jesus Christ Superstar.