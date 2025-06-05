Video: Cristin Milioti Talks JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Audition Songs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway alum Cristin Milioti recently visited The Late Night with Stephen Colbert to discuss her performance as Sofia Falcone in The Penguin, which has earned her universal acclaim. During their conversation, she also talked about her appreciation for the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, from which she used to perform at auditions.

"For a long time, my audition song for every musical I could not book was I Don't Know How to Love Him from Jesus Christ Superstar," she told Colbert, highlighting her love for the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. "I also would do Everything's Alright as well, which doesn't land in a room."

Milioti, who was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the musical Once, explained that her love of performing originated from putting on skits as a kid. However, it wasn't until attending a summer camp that she solidified her goals to be an actress.

"We did this musical called Leader of the Pack," recalled Milioti. "It's '50s doo-wop, so it's really good for kids. I was cast as "Nerd Girl" and we were doing a couple of performances at camp and there was one where I had to enter late...and I threw myself down the steps on purpose. The camp flipped, and I was like 'Oh, I have to feel this every day." Watch the full interview with the Broadway alum now.

In a previous interview, Milioti revealed that she auditioned for the part of Elphaba in the Wicked movie, sharing that she did "a really bad job... Jon [M. Chu] was really kind about it, and I really went for it," she said, explaining that she had trouble hitting a "real big famous note" during the audition. Though the part of Elphaba ultimately went to Cynthia Erivo, Milioti said she would love to be part of the world in a different role down the line, adding that she is a "big fan" of the material.

This past year, Milioti has seen universal acclaim for her turn as Sofia Falcone in the DC series The Penguin, where she stars alongside Colin Farrell. For her performance, she has received numerous accolades, including nominations at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and winning at the Saturn and Critics' Choice Awards. The first season of the show is currently streaming on Max.

Milioti was also nominated for a Tony Award in 2012 for her performance as Girl in Once. Other Broadway credits include The Lieutenant of Inishmore and Coram Boy.