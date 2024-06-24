Video: Corey Cott Pays Tribute To THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL In Farewell Post

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Heart of Rock and Roll has played its final performance on Broadway. Today, one of the show's stars, Corey Cott, celebrated his run in the show with a post paying tribute to his time in the cast, along with a video of Corey belting out, "The Only One" for the final time on Broadway. Check out the video!

The Heart of Rock and Roll on Sunday, June 23rd at 3pm. At the time of closing, the show played 24 previews and 72 performances.

The Heart of Rock and Roll, the new musical inspired by the iconic songs of Huey Lewis and The News, features Corey Cott, McKenzie Kurtz, Josh Breckenridge, F. Michael Haynie, Zoe Jensen, Tamika Lawrence, Raymond J. Lee, John-Michael Lyles, Orville Mendoza, Billy Harrigan Tighe, and John Dossett.