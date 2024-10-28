Video: Colman Domingo Stars in THE MADNESS Teaser Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for The Madness, the upcoming thriller conspiracy series starring Emmy Award winner and Broadway performer Colman Domingo. The show will premiere on Netflix November 28, 2024.

Domingo stars as Muncie Daniels, a political consultant-turned-TV pundit who may have lost his way in life. While on a work sabbatical in the Poconos to write the great American novel, Muncie finds himself the only witness to the murder of a well-known white supremacist, and now he's being framed for the crime. Muncie is forced to go on the run in a desperate fight to clear his name and unravel a global conspiracy before time runs out. Along the way he'll reconnect with his family, find unlikely allies, and fight against disinformation in a post-truth age.

The series also stars Marsha Stephanie Blake, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, Tamsin Topolski, and TJ Mixson. Deon Cole, Hamish Allan-Headley, Ennis Esmer, Allison Wright, Bradley Whitford, and Stephen McKinley Henderson will appear as guest stars.

Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple along with the theater drama Sing Sing.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.