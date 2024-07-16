Video: Colman Domingo Praises SING SING Co-Stars on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Colman Domingo stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday to discuss his latest film, Sing Sing. The movie centers on a group of incarcerated men who participate in a program called Rehabilitation Through the Arts (RTA), which sees them putting on plays together and finding communal and individual healing.

Many of the actors who appear in Sing Sing were formerly incarcerated themselves and RTA program members during that time. "That was the most beautiful thing about this film," Domingo said. "[RTA] has really changed their lives and they feel like they're able to be back out serving the communities and healing them."

Domingo went on to praise his co-stars, including Clarence Maclin who plays a fictionalized version of himself in the film.

"We came together to teach other each other things. What they didn't know, they had great instincts for...We learn from each other," he said of working with his fellow actors.

The film is currently playing in select theaters, before a nationwide release on August 2.

Watch the interview!

In the A24 drama, Colman Domingo plays Divine G who is imprisoned at Sing Sing for a crime he didn’t commit. He finds purpose by acting in a theatre group alongside other incarcerated men, including a wary newcomer (Clarence Maclin), in this stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art, starring an unforgettable ensemble cast of formerly incarcerated actors.

Colman Domingo has been nominated for an Oscar, BAFTA, Tony-nominated, Critics Choice Awards, Independent Spirit, Gotham Awards, Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Image, and Black Reel Award. He was recently seen as “Mister” in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical The Color Purple.

Domingo is known to Broadway audiences for acclaimed turns in The Scottsboro Boys, Passing Strange, Chicago, and as book writer of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. He has also co-produced the Pulitzer Prize-winning and Tony-nominated play Fat Ham.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC