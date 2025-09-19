Video: Colin Farrell Performs 'How To Succeed' In A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY Extended Look

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey starring Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie is in theaters now.
Check out a new extended look at the new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, as Colin Farrell and a talented ensemble deliver a show-stopping performance of the classic title song from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Watch the video!
The film asks: What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell play Sarah and David, strangers who meet at a wedding. Through an unexpected twist of fate, the pair embark on a sweeping adventure together—one that lets them revisit pivotal moments from their lives, explore the choices that shaped them, and maybe even alter the course of their futures.
A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is directed by Kogonada, written by Seth Reiss, and produced by Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Youree Henley, and Seth Reiss. The film is in theaters now.
Videos