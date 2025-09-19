Video: Colin Farrell Performs 'How To Succeed' In A BIG BOLD BEAUTIFUL JOURNEY Extended Look

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out a new extended look at the new film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, as Colin Farrell and a talented ensemble deliver a show-stopping performance of the classic title song from How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Watch the video!

The film asks: What if you could open a doorway and walk through it to re-live a defining moment from your past? Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell play Sarah and David, strangers who meet at a wedding. Through an unexpected twist of fate, the pair embark on a sweeping adventure together—one that lets them revisit pivotal moments from their lives, explore the choices that shaped them, and maybe even alter the course of their futures.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is directed by Kogonada, written by Seth Reiss, and produced by Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Youree Henley, and Seth Reiss. The film is in theaters now.