Video: Choreographer Tanya Birl-Torres Makes MIDNIGHT IN THE GARDEN OF GOOD AND EVIL Dance

The new musical Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—a world-premiere musical based on John Berendt’s iconic non-fiction book is gearing up for its world premiere at Chicago's Goodman Theatre. Hear the show's choreographer Tanya Birl-Torres discuss how the dirt of Savannah informed the process of making Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil dance in the video.

Hear from the show's Tony-winning director, Rob Ashford here.

Leading the cast is Tony- and Grammy-Award winning actor J. Harrison Ghee in the role of The Lady Chablis; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Jim Williams; and Olivier Award nominee Sierra Boggess as Emma Dawes; the full company follows.

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil—John Berendt’s 1994 blockbuster non-fiction book, a Pulitzer-Prize finalist that was on The New York Times Best-Seller list for 216 weeks—becomes a seductive new musical. Southern charm is bountiful in Savannah, Georgia. But behind polite smiles, the eccentric residents are filled with secrets and motives. When wealthy antiques dealer Jim Williams is accused of murder, the sensational trial uncovers hidden truths and exposes the fine line between good and evil—which sparks Lady Chablis and other Savannahians to change the city forever.

Tickets

The world-premiere production of Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil appears June 25 - August 4, 2024 in the 856-seat Albert Theatre); opening night is July 8. For tickets ($25 – 175, subject to change), call 312.443.3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org/Midnight.