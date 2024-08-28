Video: Celebrate THE WIZARD OF OZ's 85th Anniversary by Listening to the Oscar-Winning Score

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



2024 marks the 85th anniversary of the iconic musical classic The Wizard of Oz. To celebrate that milestone, Warner Bros. has made the full Academy Award-winning film score available on YouTube.

In the film, Judy Garland stars as Dorothy Gale, a young Kansas farm girl who dreams of a land "somewhere over the rainbow." Dorothy's dream comes true when she, her dog, Toto, and her family's house are transported by a tornado to a bright and magical world unlike anything she has seen before.

Over the Rainbow and If I Only Had a Brain are among the memorable songs in the film, the former of which has been covered countless times by some of the top recording artists in the years since.

The 1939 film also spawned several stage adaptations, many of which utilized the original songs and design. Two examples include the 1987 adaptation for the Royal Shakespeare Company (which was based on the screenplay and original novel) and the 2011 West End version which featured new songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Two other spinoffs- The Wiz and Wicked, respectively- have gone on to become huge Broadway sensations in their own right. Ahead of the film adaptation of Wicked coming later this year, listen back to the original score from the 1939 film. Additionally, watch the original theatrical trailer below.