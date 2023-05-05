Video: Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42.

Broadway Sessions
Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned earlier this month with the cast of A Beautiful Noise!

Performers included: Christina Acosta Robinson, Savy Jackson, Morgan Higgins, J Savage, Lucas Thompson, Larkin Reilly, Paige Smallwood, Christian Probst, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, Michael Milkanin, Alyssa Carol and more!

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Reservations can be made at www.thegreenroom42.com.venuetix.com Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.





BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

