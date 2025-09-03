Video: Casey Likes Sings NEXT TO NORMAL With His Mom & Tom Kitt

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casey Likes was joined by his mother and Next to Normal composer Tom Kitt for a performance of "I Am the One" at 54 Below. The performance took place at Casey Likes: Back to the Past, which took place on August 27, 29, and 30.

"Here is the dream of getting my mom back on a New York stage. With me. And Tony and Pulitzer and Grammy Award winner Tom Kitt," he captioned the video.

In the cabaret performance, Likes looked back on the music he listened to, the artists who shaped him, and much more. The concert explored genres spanning early 2000s pop, rock and roll, R&B, and a few surprises, including some special guests.

Casey Likes can currently be seen Off-Broadway in Heathers the Musical. He made his breakthrough originating the role of William Miller in Almost Famous: The Musical, earning a Theatre World Award in 2023. He then starred as Marty McFly in Back to the Future: The Musical on Broadway, earning an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination.