Video: Broadway Stars Sing 'Bring Him Home' in Tribute to Kidnapped Hostages

The video features Kelli O’Hara, Jessie Mueller, Annaleigh Ashford, Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Debra Messing, Seth Rudetsky, Billy Porter and more. 

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 HERE LIES LOVE Announces Broadway Closing Date
Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler' Photo 2 Boy George Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway as 'Harold Zidler'
Video: Watch the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer With Reneé Rapp, Tina Fey & More Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 4 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!

Dozens of Broadway stars have come together to sing 'Bring Him Home' Les Misérables to bring attention to the hostages who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023. 

The video features Kelli O’Hara, Jessie Mueller, Annaleigh Ashford, Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Debra Messing, Seth Rudetsky, Billy Porter and more. 

Watch below: 





RELATED STORIES

1
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024 Photo
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1, 2024

A new block of tickets os on sale now for the hit Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical. Tickets are now available through Sunday, September 1, 2024.

2
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now! Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of Broadway-Bound THE WIZ; Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for The Wiz, set to open on Broadway on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in a limited engagement at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). Check out all new character posters, featuring a first look at the cast, in the photos here! 

3
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway Photo
Bebe Neuwirth and Steven Skybell Join the Cast of CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB on Broadway

More casting has been announced for the upcoming Broadway production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club! Two-time Tony Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Bebe Neuwirth will play ‘Fraulein Schneider’ and Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award® nominee Steven Skybell will play ‘Herr Schultz'.

4
Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Artistic Director, & More Photo
Now Hiring: Head Sound Technician, Artistic Director, & More

This Week's New Classified Listings on BroadwayWorld for 11/9/2023 include new jobs for those looking to work in the theatre industry.

From This Author - Sidney Paterra

Sidney is a Contributing Editor at BroadwayWorld and has been a superfan of theatre and all things Broadway for her entire life. She joined the BroadwayWolrd team as an Assistant Editor in 2021. Origi... Sidney Paterra">(read more about this author)

Video: Recap the Works of Theresa RebeckVideo: Recap the Works of Theresa Rebeck
Meet the Company of TITANIC THE MUSICAL with BroadwayWorld's Stage MagMeet the Company of TITANIC THE MUSICAL with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag
Unions of Broadway: Actors' Equity AssociationUnions of Broadway: Actors' Equity Association
What We Know So Far About the The Who's TOMMY Broadway RevivalWhat We Know So Far About the The Who's TOMMY Broadway Revival

Videos

Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY! Video
Photos/First Look at Jennifer Simard & More in HELLO, DOLLY!
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central CHILDREN OF EDEN
HAMILTON
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You