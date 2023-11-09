Video: Broadway Stars Sing 'Bring Him Home' in Tribute to Kidnapped Hostages

The video features Kelli O’Hara, Jessie Mueller, Annaleigh Ashford, Jeremy Jordan, Alex Newell, Debra Messing, Seth Rudetsky, Billy Porter and more.
Dozens of Broadway stars have come together to sing 'Bring Him Home' Les Misérables to bring attention to the hostages who were kidnapped on October 7, 2023.
Watch below:
