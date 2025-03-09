Video: Broadway Celebrates International Women's Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Women's Hisory Month will be celebrated all throughout the month of March, and International Women's Day was yesterday, March 8, 2025. Various Broadway productions found ways to show how they are celebrating the spcial occasion.

Join BroadwayWorld as we celebrate 'Female Theatremakers' all month long and check out some recent videos shared by Broadway productions to celebrate Women's History Month below:

Hamilton:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

The Outsiders:

Six:

The Great Gatsby: