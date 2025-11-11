Video: Broadway Casts React to Performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The casts of Ragtime, Just in Time, and Buena Vista Social Club are ready to perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade! To celebrate the news that they will be performing on the iconic TV special, NBC News has shared video footage of when the casts were told that they had a slot on the broadcast.

watch as the casts of Ragtime, Just in Time, and Buena Vista Social Club are told that they will be performing at the parade.

The 99th edition of the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will kick off the holiday season Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones across NBC and Peacock.

The Parade will feature a world-class lineup of music’s biggest talents, iconic character balloons, imaginative floats and the one-and-only Santa Claus. “TODAY’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will return as hosts of the broadcast, which will have an encore on NBC at 2 p.m. ET/PT.

Among the performances are those from the Broadway casts of “Buena Vista Social Club,” “Just in Time” and “Ragtime." The prade will also include the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters." Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the Radio City Rockettes® will also join the festivities.

The 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season. Learn more here.