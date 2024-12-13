Video: Brian d'Arcy James Performs With Daughter, Grace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway veteran Brian d'Arcy James was recently joined on stage by his daughter, Grace, at his concert at Steppenwolf Theatre in Chicago.

The pair performed two songs together, "Natasha" by Rufus Wainwright, followed by Roger Miller's "King of the Road." They were accompanied by Dan Lipton.

Watch the full video!

About Brian d'Arcy James

James is a four-time Tony nominee, and an Obie and Drama Desk Award winner for his varied and extensive work in the theater on Broadway and off-Broadway.

He was most recently seen on Broadway in Days of Wine and Roses, opposite Kelli O'Hara. In 2022, he was nominated for a Tony Award for playing the Baker in Into the Woods. In 2019 on Broadway, Brian played Quinn Carney in Jez Butterworth’s Tony-award–winning “Best Play” THE FERRYMAN, directed by Sam Mendes.

From April to July 2017, Brian reprised his award-winning role as King George III in Lin-Manuel Mirandaʼs musical HAMILTON at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway. He originated the role of King George. In 2015, immediate following Hamilton, Brian starred in the Broadway musical SOMETHING ROTTEN.

In film, Brian starred in the 2016 Academy Award–winning Best Picture SPOTLIGHT, alongside Michael Keaton, Mark Ruffalo, and Rachel McAdams as the four-member “Spotlight” columnists for the Boston Globe. He also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s 2022 Oscar-nominated film West Side Story as Officer Krupke.

A veteran of the stage with more than a dozen Broadway credits to his name, highlights include his Tony award-nominated performances for starring roles in SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS and SHREK THE MUSICAL, as well as roles in Broadway plays such as MACBETH, TIME STANDS STILL and LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE.

Off-Broadway highlights include his Obie-winning solo performance of THE GOOD THIEF, Drama Desk nominations for GIANT and THE WILD PARTY along with originating roles in NEXT TO NORMAL and FLOYD COLLINS, among others.