Video: Brian d'Arcy James & More Star in MILLERS IN MARRIAGE Trailer

Republic Pictures and Paramount have released the trailer for Millers in Marriage, the new drama film helmed by Saving Private Ryan star Edward Burns. The movie hits theaters and digital platforms on February 21, 2025.

The ensemble of the film features several Broadway alums including Brian d'Arcy James, Patrick Wilson, and Julianna Margulies, alongside Gretchen Mol, Minnie Driver, Morena Baccarin, Benjamin Bratt, and Campbell Scott.

Millers in Marriage three middle-aged married couples as they come to grips with universal questions about marriage and fidelity, professional success and failure, and the challenge of finding a second act.

The movie centers on Eve Miller (played by Mol), the former lead singer-songwriter of an indie band. James plays Dennis, a caretaker for high-end homes who is interested in Margulies' character Maggie, and Wilson is Scott, a successful music manager and struggling alcoholic.

About Brian D'Arcy James

Brian D'Arcy James is a five-time Tony-nominated actor (Into the Woods, Something Rotten!, Shrek the Musical, Sweet Smell of Success, and Days of Wine and Roses) He also originated the role of King George III in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton Off-Broadway and reprised the role on Broadway in the summer of 2017.

About Patrick Wilson

Patrick Wilson is a critically acclaimed and award-winning actor of the stage and screen and has tackled lead roles in major Broadway musicals, as well as starring in big-budget blockbusters. On Broadway, his credits include All My Sons, Barefoot in the Park, and his Tony-nominated performances in Oklahoma! and The Full Monty.

About Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies is an Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild award winner who has achieved success in television, theatre, and film. She is currently starring in Broadway's Left on Tenth, which ends its run on February 2. Margulies can also be seen in the third season of the Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ flagship series “The Morning Show.” Most notably known as an original member of the groundbreaking series “ER” and star/producer of CBS’ “The Good Wife,” her television credits also include “Billions, “The Hot Zone,” “Dietland,” “The Sopranos,” “The Grid,” “The Mists of Avalon.”