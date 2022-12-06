Video: Bob The Drag Queen, Kornbread & More Pay Tribute to A STRANGE LOOP With New Medley

A Strange Loop Medley, produced by Michael Korte and Bryson Camper stars Bob The Drag Queen, Kornbread, Anania Williams, Kyle Freeman and Elyn. The video serves as a soaring tribute to the Broadway show!

Watch below!

There are only five more weeks to see Michael R. Jackson's Tony Award-winning Best Musical A Strange Loop which will play its final Broadway performance on January 15, 2023.

A STRANGE LOOP won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was named Best Musical by the Tony Awards, New York Drama Critics' Circle, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Off-Broadway Alliance. Michael R. Jackson won the Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A Strange Loop. Jaquel Spivey was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Best Actor in a Musical, the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Actor in a Musical, and a Theatre World Award.

A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Tony Award nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Tony Award nominee Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony Award nominee Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Grammy winner and Tony Award nominee Charlie Rosen, and casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly. Erin Gioia Albrecht is production stage manager.

A STRANGE LOOP features Tony Award nominee Jaquel Spivey as Usher, Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), Tony Award nominee L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), Tony Award nominee John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5), with Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Zachary A. Myers, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer...

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.