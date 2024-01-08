Video: Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the Cast of SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Take Final Bows

The musical may have its sights set on Broadway next.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Sondheim's Old Friends played its final show in London at the Gielgud Theatre on 6 January. Led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga, watch the cast take their final bows in the video below!

This may not be the final bow for Sondheim's Old Friends, which is rumored to have its sights set on Broadway. Learn more here.

Peters and Salonga were joined in the UK cast by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young.

Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has Direction and Musical staging by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.






Recommended For You