Video: Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA

Broadway dance captains Dave Schoonover and Robin Masella are teaching Ben choreography from "Buns 'N' Roses".

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Capatins do and here to watch previous episodes!

Watch as Ben goes to the ball and dances to JoAnn M. Hunter's choreography from Bad Cinderella with the help of Dance Captains Dave Schoonover and Robin Masella. Can you keep up?





