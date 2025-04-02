Video: Ben Fankhauser & Gizel Jiménez Sing 'Suddenly Seymour' in Rehearsals at Denver Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get a first look at Gizel Jiménez (Audrey) and Ben Fankhauser (Seymour) rehearsing 'Suddenly Seymour' from Little Shop of Horrors at Denver Center Theatre Company. The production features direction by Theatre Company Artistic Director Chris Coleman and will begin performances in the Wolf Theatre on April 11 and has been extended by popular demand through May 25.

Little Shop of Horrors will feature Jaden Dominique (The Big Gay Jamboree, Off-Broadway) as Chiffon and Audrey Understudy, Elexis Morton (The Color Purple, DCPA) as Crystal, Holly Jackson (Disney’s Aladdin, Starlight Theatre) as Ronnette, David Studwell (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Mushnik, Gizel Jiménez (Wicked, Broadway) as Audrey, Ben Fankhauser (Newsies, Broadway) as Seymour, Will Branner (Back to the Future, Broadway) as Orin, Aaron Michael Ray (Come From Away, National Tour) as Audrey II, Joe Gallina (El Gato con Botas, Broadway) as Audrey II Puppeteer, Amirah Joy Lomax (Escape to Margaritaville, Cortland Repertory Theatre) as Urchins Understudy, Jacob Dresch (A Christmas Carol, DCPA) as Seymour, Orin, and Mr. Mushnik Understudy, and Elijah Dawson (Pipe Dream, Berkshire Theatre Group) as Audrey II and Audrey II Puppeteer Understudy.

Little Shop of Horrors will be directed by Chris Coleman (Hamlet, DCPA) with choreography by Rickey Tripp (A Wonderful World, Broadway), music direction by Angela Steiner (A Little Night Music, DCPA), scenic design by Alan E. Muraoka (The Chinese Lady, DCPA), costume design by Samantha C. Jones (Clyde’s, DCPA), lighting design by Charles R. MacLeod (Rubicon, DCPA), sound design by Elisabeth Weidner (Much Ado About Nothing, Pacific Conservatory Theatre), psychodramaturgy by Barbara Hort, PhD (Hamlet, DCPA), intimacy and fight directing by Samantha Egle (Rubicon, DCPA), voice and dialect coaching by Jeffrey Parker (The Suffragette’s Murder, DCPA), casting by Grady Soapes, CSA (The Suffragette’s Murder, DCPA), Murnane Casting - Chad Eric Murnane, CSA (Hamlet, DCPA), and stage management by Corin Davidson (I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter, DCPA) and Malia Stoner (The Suffragette’s Murder, DCPA).

Bonus: Watch Jaden Dominique (Chiffon), Elexi Morton (Crystal), and Holly Jackson (Ronnette) rehearse the Prologue in this bonus clip.