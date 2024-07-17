Video: Behind-The-Scenes Look at the Making of Aaron Lazar's Upcoming Album THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As BroadwayWorld previously announced, award-winning Broadway, television, and film star Aaron Lazar ("The Light in the Piazza," "A Little Night Music," “The Phantom of the Opera,” and "The Last Ship") will release his debut album 'The Impossible Dream' next month. Pre-order at tinyurl.com/aaronlazar. The announcement comes as Lazar continues to face ALS with unwavering resilience.

This inspiring nine-song collection arrives August 23 and features a remarkable roster of Lazar's friends, supporters, and artistic idols. These luminaries, who have graced stages and screens for years, have joined Lazar to create a powerful and personal testament to hope in the face of adversity. The album contains eight duets with Lazar, plus a celebrity-fueled finale of the title track “The Impossible Dream,” a song that has been an anthem for Lazar while on his healing journey.

In a new teaser trailer for the upcoming album, Lazar shared, "I've learned a lot over the last couple of years through some unimaginable adversity, and one of the things I've learned is how much love there is in my life that is just beyond. . . We are doing something that not just helps me heal, but as I've started to share my story, we are helping raise awareness to end this terrible disease and help other people live their impossible dreams."

The duets on the album include Lazar performing with multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and Tony nominee Josh Groban on Sting’s “Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot”; Tony and multiple Emmy winning film star Neil Patrick Harris on “Fight the Dragons” from Big Fish; Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. on “Get Happy/Happy Days,” from The Nine Fifteen Review and Songs From a New World; Tony Winner and Emmy and Grammy Nominee Kelli O’Hara on Leonard Bernstein’s heartwarming “Make Our Garden Grow”; the late Rebecca Luker (three-time Tony nominee) on Cole Porter’s “I Am Loved”; Tony and Grammy nominee Norm Lewis on “When You Believe,” from The Prince of Egypt; two-time Tony nominee Kate Baldwin on “I'd Give It All For You” from Songs for a New World; and multi-platinum recording artist and voice from “The Greatest Showman,” Loren Allred on Rodgers and Hammerstein’s iconic “You'll Never Walk Alone.”

The album culminates in a star-studded group performance of "The Impossible Dream" from The Man of La Mancha featuring the aforementioned celebrities along with 17-time Grammy Award winning icon Sting; Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda; Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth; two-time Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell; Emmy winner, and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway; two-time Tony winner Joanna Gleason; two-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James; Tony winner Adrienne Warren; Tony nominee Shoshana Bean; Broadway’s Christy Altomare; Tony nominee Christiane Noll; Grammy nominee Adam Jacobs (Aladdin); Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Mike Love; Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe; two-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch; Tony nominee Max von Essen; Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck; Jessica Phillips; Jill Paice; Mike Minarik; Anthony Fedorov; Aaron Gleason; Ali Bourzgui; Chris Sarandon; Corey Cott; Elena Shaddow; Erin Davie; Graham Rowat; Jon Armour; Mia Moravis; Michael Berresse; Phillip James Griffith; Kris Angelis; Nicole Zuraitis; Emily Drennan; Vivian Fang Liu; Radhika Vekaria; Dele Olasiji; Sangeeta Kaur; Matt B; Anita Lerche; Zak Resnick; Reese Levine; Sarah Duvall; Dan Cooney; Travis Leland; David Coolidge; Matty Miller; Gianee Martinez; Fiona O'brien; the Grammy-winning National Children's Chorus; and the Broadway Inspirational Voices; along with Lazar’s family and his non-professional-singer friends.

A portion of the album’s proceeds will benefit the ALS Network (alsnetwork.org/), an organization committed to helping people live longer and better with ALS by providing comprehensive, integrated, multidisciplinary, community-based care at no cost to the ALS community. In January 2024, at their Champions for Cures and Care gala, the ALS Network presented Lazar with the Essey Spotlight Award for his commitment to raising ALS awareness around the globe.

Impossible Dream is produced by Grammy winner Kitt Wakeley, Jonathan Estabrooks, and Aaron Lazar in association with Studio Seven Media and Emitha Studios. Additional producers include David Das, Christina Giacona, Patrick Conlon, and Sydney Anderson (co-producer, "Fight the Dragons" and "The Impossible Dream"). A full list of production credits including musicians, arrangers, and production personnel will be posted on the album’s website prior to release.