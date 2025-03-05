Video: BETRAYAL Starring Helen Hunt and Robert Sean Leonard At Goodman Theatre

Betrayal is running through March 30 at Goodman Theatre.
The cast of Betrayal also includes Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ian Barford as Robert, with Jeff Award nominee Nico Grelli as the Waiter. Understudies for the production include Cheyenne Casebier (Emma), Michael Milligan (Robert/Waiter) and Jeff Parker.
Emma, Robert and Jerry have history. As her marriage to Robert comes to an end, Emma reconnects with Jerry, her former lover—and her husband's Best Friend—as the action unspools backward in time in an inventive retelling by the Nobel Prize-winning playwright.
