Video: BETRAYAL Starring Helen Hunt and Robert Sean Leonard At Goodman Theatre

Check out new video of a scene from BETRAYAL starring Hunt (EMMA) and Robert Sean Leonard (JERRY), running through March 30 at Goodman Theatre.

The cast of Betrayal also includes Tony Award nominee and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Ian Barford as Robert, with Jeff Award nominee Nico Grelli as the Waiter. Understudies for the production include Cheyenne Casebier (Emma), Michael Milligan (Robert/Waiter) and Jeff Parker.