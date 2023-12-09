Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Hits the Stage at Broadway Sessions

Click Here for More on Broadway Sessions

Ben Cameron's long-running, award-winning, musical theatre variety series, Broadway Sessions, returned last month and welcomed cast memebers from Back to the Future, which is currently running on Broadway at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Performers included: Jonalyn Saxer, Samuel Gerber, Victoria Byrd, Hannah Kevitt, Merritt David Janes, Gabe Stapula, Joshua Kenneth Allen Johnson, Nick Drake and more! The evening also featured performances by singing actor Evan Meares.

Twice a month, Broadway Sessions welcomes a new Broadway cast/ singers to perform, play games with the audience, engage in ridiculous interviews, open mic and celebrate all things Broadway! This ain't your grandad's cabaret.

Broadway Sessions plays twice monthly at The Green Room 42, on Thursday evenings after Broadway curtains come down. Seating begins at 9:15pm with showtime at 10pm. All seats are just $22 which includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids. Attendees will also receive a $10 voucher towards food/ drink. There is no minimum. Latecomers and walk-ins are welcome.