Video: Australian BEETLEJUICE Stars Sing Say My Name

Eddie Perfect and Karis Oka, currently playing Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice in Australia, performed the song Say My Name from the musical. Performances for the show in Melbourne start May 7. See the video!

About Eddie Perfect

Eddie Perfect is an Australian composer, lyricist, playwright, musician and performer. His works for the stage include Shane Warne The Musical (Token Events) for which he won a Helpmann, Greenroom and Victorian Premier's Literary Award, Vivid White and The Beast (Melbourne Theatre Company), Strictly Ballroom (Global Creatures), Songs From The Middle (with the Brodsky Quartet) and King Kong Alive On Broadway (Global Creatures). Eddie's acting credits include Offspring (Ten), South Pacific (Opera Australia/Lincoln Centre Theatre), Keating! (Belvoir) and as a regular presenter on Playschool. Eddie dedicated Beetlejuice to his wife Lucy Cochran and his daughters Kitty and Charlotte.

About Karis Oka

Oka is a familiar face to Australian audiences having starred in the original Australian production of Six, the return season of Fangirls and the Australian premiere of Ride The Cyclone. On screen she has been seen in the hit SBS series Erotic Stories, Girl At The Window, Stan’s Population: 11 and opposite Rebel Wilson in The Deb.

@musicalsdownunder Eddie Perfect and Karis Oka perform Say My Name from Beetlejuice ♬ original sound - musicalsdownunder