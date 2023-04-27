Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Ariana DeBose Sings in Disney's WISH Animated Movie Musical Teaser Trailer

Wish will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Disney has released the trailer for the new animated movie musical Wish, featuring Ariana DeBose. The film will be released in theaters on November 22, 2023.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios' latest epic animated musical, Asha (DeBose) and a little ball of boundless energy called Star prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

As previously reported, Chris Pine will also be featured in the new film as King Magnifico, the ruler of Rosas, a magical kingdom of where all wishes come true.

Wish will feature original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice. It is helmed by Frozen director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn. It is produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes. Further casting for the film has yet to be announced.

Ariana DeBose recently made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards and will return to host the 2023 ceremony.

Watch the new teaser trailer here:








