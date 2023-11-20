Video: Ariana DeBose Performs 'This Wish' In Disneyland Paris

As Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical “Wish” nears its Nov. 22 opening date, Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose appeared under the stars at Disneyland Paris Friday to perform “This Wish” before Le Chateau de la Belle au Bois Dormant—Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The performance, which features breathtaking castle projections, fountains and “Wish”-themed drones lighting up the night sky, can be seen on ABC’s rockin’ annual special “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” Sunday, November 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST).

“This Wish” is one of seven original songs penned by Grammy®-nominated singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy®-winning producer-songwriter-musician Benjamin Rice.

Fans Across the Country Saw an Early Screening

Special early access screenings of “Wish” hit 750 theaters across the U.S. Saturday, Nov. 18, welcoming excited fans to be among the first to see the epic musical comedy. Alan Tudyk, who voices Asha’s pet goat Valentino in the film, was on hand alongside fans at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre.

Theaters screening the film were buzzing Saturday afternoon as audiences showed up to see the film and hear all seven original songs ahead of its wide release this Wednesday—playing only in theaters this holiday season. Tickets to the wide release are now available Click Here.

Target Hosted Make-A-Wish Screenings of the Film

Target celebrated Make-A-Wish alumni, families, volunteers and community members by welcoming them to early screenings of the film in New York, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Orlando and Phoenix. The “Wish Together” campaign celebrates Disney’s decades-long relationship with Make-A-Wish and invites fans to join them to help grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

“Wish” products are now available at Target, including an exclusive soundtrack vinyl, toys and more, and images are now available from the Make-A-Wish screenings. Shop Wish at Target now: https://www.target.com/c/disney-wish/-/N-nughr

About Wish

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Wish” is an all-new musical-comedy welcoming audiences to the magical kingdom of Rosas, where Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha’s favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, and produced by Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones. With a screenplay by Jennifer Lee and Allison Moore, original songs by Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice, plus original score by composer Dave Metzger, “Wish” opens only in theaters on Nov. 22, 2023.

Watch Ariana DeBose perform "This Wish" in Disneyland Paris here:



