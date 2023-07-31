Video: Antonio Diaz Previews EL MAGO POP Broadway Show With Teleportation Trick on TODAY

This morning, world renowned illusionist Antonio Diaz, also known as “El Mago Pop,” made his U.S. national television debut on NBC’s “Today Show.”

He performed a once in a lifetime trick on Rockefeller Plaza in which he teleported four random audience members between two glass boxes.

Just weeks after this appearance, he will make his highly anticipated Broadway debut with a special version of his wildly successful, eponymous show, El Mago Pop.

Beginning performances on Thursday, August 17, at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 W. 47th Street, New York), this strictly limited engagement will disappear after just two weeks. Tickets are now on sale and can be obtained by visiting elmagopop.com or Click Here.

Inspired by the idea of challenging the limits of the impossible, El Mago Pop takes a journey through the extraordinary. Through a show defined by surprise, fantasy, sensibility, rhythm and emotion, the audience experience Antonio Diaz's close-up magic and his most unusual & spectacular illusions.

El Mago Pop is a tribute to life and to the hope it instills in us. At its core, El Mago Pop is an existential reminder of all those dreams and illusions that awakened our consciousness in the earliest stages of our lives, so that we never forget who we are.

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain's highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz's alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz's Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.

