Video: Ann Harada Reflects on Artistic Journey in HOW ART CHANGED ME

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







In a new episode of How Art Changed Me, Broadway actor Ann Harada takes viewers from her roots in Hawaii to her celebrated career on stage and screen. Watch the episode now, where Harada reflects on the cultural influences and personal experiences that shaped her life and career.

The ALL ARTS series, How Art Changed Me, features artists reflecting on the personal and transformative role of the arts in their lives. It is part of their Broadway and Beyond lineup, which also includes the digital series Broadway Sandwich, House Seats: Mandy Gonzalez in Concert, Playing the Palace, and more. Take a look at the full schedule here.

Ann Harada is currently starring in The Counterfeit Opera, a reimagining of John Gay's A Beggar's Opera at Little Island. She is known for originating the role of Christmas Eve in Avenue Q on Broadway and the West End. Recent credits include the Broadway run of Stephen Sondheim’s Into the Woods at the St. James Theatre and the TV series Schmigadoon, reprising her role as Florence Menlove for the Kennedy Center Production. On Broadway, she has also appeared in Cinderella, 9 to 5, M Butterfly, Seussical, and Les Misérables.