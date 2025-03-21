Video: Andrew Burnap Sheds Light on SNOW WHITE Character on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Disney's Snow White is now in theaters and, to mark the occasion, Andrew Burnap stopped by Good Morning America to discuss his character, Jonathan, who differs from the Prince who appeared in the original animated film.

"He's a person of the world in a world that seems to be ever darkening, looking for a very solid reason for hope," the actor explained, adding that he often masks his earnestness with humor. Burnap, who is currently starring in Othello on Broadway, recalled how he reacted when he learned he had gotten the part. "I was outside and I got the call that I got the role and I sat down on the gravel and I thought, 'My life is really going to change after this.' And it has."

On Othello, he talked about the experience of watching his co-stars Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal in the production. "They are two of the titans of our craft. It's just been like a masterclass every day." Watch the full interview here!

Andrew Burnap is a Tony Award winner who is currently starring in Othello. He was also seen on Broadway in 2023 as Arthur in Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot, for which he earned a Drama Desk nomination. In 2021, Burnap won a Tony and Clive Barnes Award for his work in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance.

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie is in theaters now.