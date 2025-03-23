Video: Amanda Seyfried Talks WICKED Movie Audition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On the recent episode of the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Josh Horowitz sat down with Mamma Mia actress Amanda Seyfried and discussed her audition process for the Wicked movie. Though she didn't get the role, she looked back positively on the experience.

Seyfried goes on to discuss how she had her hopes to be in the Wicked film, since it got pushed back by Universal for Mamma Mia 2. She then went into voice lessons with Liz Caplan, her voice coach, to prepare for the audition.

"I have never felt that solid in my voice then I did at the auditions," says Seyfried in the episode. "That's kind of what I got out of it. I do, again, think everything happens for a reason. I mean, that's beautiful."

Amanda Seyfried also mentions that she got to sing with Cynthia Erivo in the audition. "That was a moment in itself," she says.

See below for the video from the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride